Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Maharashtra BJP government after Pune Police banned rallies and protests till August 31 amid the planned 'Chhatron Ki Goong' campaign of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.

In a post on Instagram, Congress said, "Let the cowards do what they do best. We are coming to Pune - Loud and Strong."

The Pune rally under the campaign is the fourth edition by Gandhi against the paper leak and irregularities in examinations across India.

On August 15, Gandhi announced the Pune rally, saying that the event was exclusively for girls. "What do the girls of the country need? Equality, safety, opportunities, and the freedom to speak their minds. What have they received? Insecurity, discrimination, and nothing but waiting for their real rights. No more,: Gandhi had said in a post on X.