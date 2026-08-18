- Pune Police banned rallies until August 31.
- Impacts Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goong' campaign.
- Congress slams ban, vows to proceed in Pune.
Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Maharashtra BJP government after Pune Police banned rallies and protests till August 31 amid the planned 'Chhatron Ki Goong' campaign of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.
In a post on Instagram, Congress said, "Let the cowards do what they do best. We are coming to Pune - Loud and Strong."
The Pune rally under the campaign is the fourth edition by Gandhi against the paper leak and irregularities in examinations across India.
On August 15, Gandhi announced the Pune rally, saying that the event was exclusively for girls. "What do the girls of the country need? Equality, safety, opportunities, and the freedom to speak their minds. What have they received? Insecurity, discrimination, and nothing but waiting for their real rights. No more,: Gandhi had said in a post on X.
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The Chhatron Ki Goong campaign was launched in Rajasthan's Kota on June 17, followed by subsequent events in Dehradun (July 17) and Prayagraj (August 8).
Ahead of the rally, Pune Police imposed restrictive orders under Section 37(1), 37(2) and 37(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.
The move bans organising rallies, protests and other public gatherings during festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, Eid-e-Milad and Narali Purnima.
Under the prohibitory order, carrying or possessing weapons, sticks, firearms, swords, stones, explosives and other dangerous or flammable substances in public places has been banned.
The provisions also bar activities that could lead to public order disturbance, such as sloganeering, provocative songs, offensive remarks, etc
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Burning effigies as part of the protests has also been banned. Such acts could trigger tension and disrupt peace. The police have warned that any violation of the law would draw strict action.
The Pune Police has said that the move is guided to prevent communal tensions and ensure harmony.