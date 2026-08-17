Sanjay Mishra, New Delhi: The National Testing Agency's (NTA) continued failure to prevent paper leaks and other exam irregularities is giving Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, a boost in his "Chaatron Ki Goonj" campaign against the flaws in the examination system and the education system.

The recent incident of cancellation of three papers of UGC-NET (University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test) and re-examination has given the Congress leader an opportunity to attack not only NTA but also the government. Rahul Gandhi, while targeting Prime Minister Modi, alleged that the current education system has become a machine for exploiting students and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the post of Education Minister was not enough; the leadership of NTA should also be held accountable.

NTA makes the mistake, but students get punished: Rahul Gandhi On the announcement of NTA to conduct the re-examination of three papers of UGC (University Grants Commission) NET (National Eligibility Test) after two months, Rahul Gandhi said in an X post that the Prime Minister has created such a system which cannot even conduct a single examination.

ALSO READ: Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Cracks Down On NTA, Orders Exam System Overhaul Thousands of candidates spent years preparing, paying application fees, and travelling to far-flung exam centres, only to have to go through the process all over again in September. The NTA makes the mistakes, but the students bear the brunt. NTA still not answering the real question: Rahul Gandhi He asked that NTA is still not answering the real question of whether these question papers were leaked before the exam. Referring to raising these issues in Kota, Dehradun and Prayagraj as part of his campaign 'Chhatraon Ki Goonj', Rahul Gandhi said that the education system in the country is no longer there but has become a recovery machine which takes away the students' money, their precious time, mental health and self-confidence and gives nothing in return.

The fourth event of Chhatraon Ki Goonj is on 22nd August in Pune, in which Rahul Gandhi will directly communicate only with girl students. Jairam Ramesh also raised questions on NTA Congress Communications in-charge General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement that nearly two months after the UGC-NET June 2026, the NTA itself admitted that there were factual, typographical and translation errors in the question papers of English, Commerce and Sociology.

ALSO READ: UGC NET 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Announces Re-Exam For English, Commerce, Sociology; Check Schedule Here Many questions were repeated, and our question is, does it really take the NTA nearly two months to detect such serious errors? The question is not only why the exam is being re-conducted, but how the question paper containing such serious errors was prepared and approved.

Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib, while addressing a press conference on behalf of the party on this issue, said that today the country needs to be saved from 'Paper Leak Naxal'.