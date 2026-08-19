Amid the ongoing row over singing full Vande Mataram, Congress on Wednesday clarified that it will continue to sing only two stanzas as per the 1937 resolution, party general secretary KC Venugopal told the media after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

On being asked whether the discussion took place on Vande Mataram, Venugopal said that the CWC and president Mallikarjun Kharge categorically stated that it will follow the 1937 resolution adopted by the leadership, including Mahatma Gandhi, former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, Rabindranath Tagore and Subhas Chandra Bose.

"There is no confusion on that. Today, the CWC and the Congress president categorically stated that he had said this at yesterday’s press conference as well, that the 1937 resolution was adopted by the top leadership, including Mahatma Gandhi ji, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji, Rabindranath Tagore ji and Subhas Chandra Bose ji. We will follow that resolution, and there is absolutely no confusion about it. Our Congress party workers will follow the same."

Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs, through a notification, had made the singing of the entire national song compulsory at the start of all public events. Recently in the Monsoon session, the law was passed to prevent insult to the national song, providing it the same legal protection as the national anthem.

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It became a political controversy on Independence Day when Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was accused of disrupting the national song at the Congress headquarters.

The national song was also skipped at the Kerala government's official August 15 event. A day later, only two stanzas of the national song were sung at the Congress Goa event in the presence of Kharge.

The series of events triggered criticism of Congress from the BJP and other NDA allies.

Students' issue

Venugopal also said that the Congress will take the issue of education to the grassroots by organising 800 'Chhatron Ki Goong' events across India. Kharge also told the Congress CMs to plan fruitful change in the education system, expecting it within a month.