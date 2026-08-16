The Vande Mataram row on Independence Day has mounted pressure on the Congress party from Delhi to Kerala. After an alleged insult by Sonia Gandhi at the Congress headquarters event in Delhi, the VD Satheeshan-led Kerala government has also come under the target of the BJP.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) government skipped the rendition of Vande Mataram from its official Independence Day event, drawing sharp criticism from the saffron party.

Kerala BJP leader Shone George accused CM Satheesan of 'surrendering to the dictates of Jamaat-e-Islami'. George didn't stop there and accused the CM of maintaining an 'illicit relationship' with the organisation and other 'anti-India' forces.

"We were convinced of this. Because this is not new—for the past one year, the CM has had an illicit relationship with Jamaat-e-Islami and anti-India forces, both openly and covertly in Kerala," George told reporters.

Accusing the government of communalising the national song, George said the state government discouraged rendition in schools.

ALSO READ: 'People Won't Forgive For This Sin': Amit Shah Slams Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Row, BJP Lodges Complaint

He claimed it would "inject poison into young children's minds." He also alleged that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is controlling the General Education Department, which had issued the guidelines maintaining that the singing of the national song wasn't mandatory.