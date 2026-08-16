The row over Sonia Gandhi's alleged insulting disruption of the recitation of Vande Mataram during the Independence Day has taken a legal turn as the BJP on Sunday lodged a complaint against the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson at the Urwa Police Station in Karnataka.

The controversy stemmed from the August 15 event at the Congress headquarters when the national song was being played. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, among other leaders, were present at the event. Amid the rendition, Sonia was seen objecting to something. As the national song continued to play, Sonia was seen speaking among themselves. The BJP has termed her conduct as disrespectful towards the national song. However, Congress has rejected the allegations and said that there was no effort to stop the rendition.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also launched a sharp attack on the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, saying the nation will not forgive her for 'insulting' the national song. ALSO READ: Did Sonia Gandhi Object To Full Version Of Vande Mataram On I-Day? Congress Clarifies While addressing a public rally in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, Shah said, "Look at their shamelessness. The national anthem 'Vande Mataram' was being sung at the Congress party headquarters. During the rendition, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi asked the Congress president to stop the song. We all just kept watching on TV. Sonia ji, 1.4 billion people are watching you. The people of this country will never forgive the sin you have committed. How could anyone even dream of leaving the song 'Vande Mataram' incomplete? The Congress people should be ashamed."

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's descendant criticises Sonia The incident has also sparked criticism from BJP MLA Umitro Chatterjee, a direct descendant of the national song writer Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. ALSO READ: Independence Day: In A First, Full Version Of 'Vande Mataram' Resonates At Red Fort Before National Anthem; Video Chatterjee has sought an unconditional apology from Sonia Gandhi, saying that he wrote as "an ordinary citizen, a patriot" and a descendant of the song’s author. Expressing "deep pain, emptiness, and anger". Chatterjee invoked Sri Aurobindo’s description of Vande Mataram as the "religion of patriotism." He also cited its role in India’s freedom movement and its association with leaders including Khudiram Bose, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Rabindranath Tagore.