- By Akansha Pandey
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
On Wednesday afternoon, a woman among the 12 passengers travelling in an auto-rickshaw died and 11 others were injured when a Bolero car hit the auto-rickshaw on the main road of New Damoh Awas, Jabalpur Naka Chowki, under the Rural Police Station of Damoh district.
Three of the injured were in critical condition and have been referred to Jabalpur. As soon as the incident was reported, all the injured were sent to Damoh District Hospital by ambulance for treatment, where they are undergoing treatment.
Family Was Returning from Funeral
City Superintendent of Police H R Pandey stated that the victims, residents of Raja Patna, were related to Maharaj Singh. They had gone to the village of Aanu in an auto-rickshaw to attend the funeral rites of Maharaj Singh's daughter's father-in-law, who had passed away.
After the funeral, while the family was returning to their home village of Raja Patna, a speeding Bolero hit their auto-rickshaw on the main road of New Damoh. The impact caused the auto to overturn. Vati Bai, wife of Maharaj Singh, died at the scene, while 11 others sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the District Hospital.
List of Injured Persons:
The injured admitted to the District Hospital include:
- 25-year-old Navni Bai, wife of Kedar Singh
- 42-year-old Jagat, son of LakkhuAhirwar
- 60-year-old Chandabai, wife of Mohan Singh
- 45-year-old Imratibai, wife of Dilip Singh
- 40-year-old Parvati, wife of Gopal Singh
- 30-year-old Bhupendra, son of Balwan Singh
- 45-year-old Vinita, wife of Chandan Singh
- 35-year-old Halki Bai, wife of Mahendra Singh
- 45-year-old Chandabai, wife of Khet Singh
- 50-year-old Rachna, wife of Karan Singh
- Babita, wife of Komal Singh
Among these, Chandabai, Imratibai, and Vinita Bai were referred to Jabalpur due to their critical condition.
Following the accident, the driver of the Bolero fled the scene. Upon learning of the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate R L Vagri and CSP H R Pandey also arrived at the District Hospital and the accident site.
