On Wednesday afternoon, a woman among the 12 passengers travelling in an auto-rickshaw died and 11 others were injured when a Bolero car hit the auto-rickshaw on the main road of New Damoh Awas, Jabalpur Naka Chowki, under the Rural Police Station of Damoh district.

Three of the injured were in critical condition and have been referred to Jabalpur. As soon as the incident was reported, all the injured were sent to Damoh District Hospital by ambulance for treatment, where they are undergoing treatment.

Family Was Returning from Funeral

City Superintendent of Police H R Pandey stated that the victims, residents of Raja Patna, were related to Maharaj Singh. They had gone to the village of Aanu in an auto-rickshaw to attend the funeral rites of Maharaj Singh's daughter's father-in-law, who had passed away.