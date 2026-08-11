The total number of electors in Telangana is likely to come down by over 73 lakh, as the enumeration forms of as many voters have been found to be "uncollectable" during the SIR of electoral rolls. Of the total 3.38 crore voters in the state, 2.64 crore (78.30 per cent) voter enumeration forms have been digitised, Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy said in a statement on Tuesday. He said 73.39 lakh (21.70 per cent) enumeration forms were "uncollectable".

ALSO READ: Prakash Raj Claims His Name Removed From Voter List During Karnataka SIR; What To Do If You're Under ASDDO Category? They include 922,230 voters who are dead, 1,125,546 who are absent or untraceable, 4,518,961 who have permanently shifted, 670,203 already enrolled and 102,294 other voters. The house-to-house visits by BLOs as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began in the state on June 25, and the process concluded on August 10.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand SIR Draft Voter List 2026: Check How To Verify Your Name From Missing List, Correct Errors | Full Guide The draft electoral rolls would be published on August 17. The process of filing claims and objections would take place between August 17 and September 16. The Notice Phase and Disposal of Claims and Objections would be taken up from August 17 to October 15. The final electoral roll would be published on October 19.

(Note: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by The Daily Jagran and has been published through a syndicated feed. Source - PTI)