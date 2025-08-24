The Delhi Police has arrested the second accused in CM Rekha Gupta attack case. The arrested individual has been identified as Tehsin Sayyad, who is the friend of Rajesh. Rajesh is already in the police custody in connection with the case. Rajesh and Tehsin, both are residents of Gujarat's Rajkot. The police said that Tehsin was brought to Delhi from Gujarat's Rajkot on Friday night for further questioning and was made to confront Khimji to verify facts.

Khimji had allegedly sent a video of CM Gupta's Shalimar Bagh residence to Tehsin, while the latter had transferred Rs 2,000 to th prime accused and was in constant contact with him before the alleged attack. ALSO READ: ‘Can Never Stop Fighting for Delhi’: CM Rekha Gupta Vows To Hold Public Hearings In Every Constituency After Attack

On Wednesday, CM Rekha Gupta was attacked during a Jan Sunwai programme at her civil lines office. A man named Rajesh Khimji was arrested at the site. According to reports, the accused breached the queue of those lined up for grievance redressal and slapped her. After she stumbled against the wall. He then grabbed her hair, but was overpowered by her security personnel and others present at the spot.