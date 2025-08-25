Delhi CM Attack : In a major update, Delhi Police revealed that Rajesh Khimji Sakriya, the attacker of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, admitted during interrogation that he had planned to attack her with a knife. According to the News18 report, he discarded the weapon in the Civil Lines area after noticing the heavy security. He also disclosed that before reaching the Chief Minister’s residence, he went to the Supreme Court but returned on seeing the strict security arrangements there.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Attack Case: Police Arrest Tehsin Sayyad, Second Accused, For Attacking Rekha Gupta

Second Accused Arrested

The Delhi Police on Sunday made a second arrest in connection with the recent attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme on August 20 at her Civil Lines residence.

The second accused has been identified as Tehseen Syed, a friend of prime accused Rajesh Khimji Sakriya, 41. He was detained by Delhi Police from Rajkot, Gujarat, on Friday for allegedly transferring Rs 2000 to Khimji.

According to a PTI report, Syed was brought to Delhi from Rajkot on Friday evening for questioning and was made to confront the main accused, Khimji, to verify certain facts. He was taken into custody on Sunday. Police said Khimji had allegedly sent Syed a video of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s residence, after which Syed transferred Rs 2,000 to him ahead of the attack on Wednesday.