- By ANI
- Sat, 29 Aug 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
- Source:ANI
- The Delhi CNG price increased to Rs 83.09 per kg.
- Revision of Rs 3.89 per kg effective August 29.
- Global LNG price surge impacts domestic CNG costs.
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has announced a calibrated price revision of Rs 3.89 per kg for compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi, effective from 6:00 AM on August 29, according to the IGL press release.
The minor adjustment comes as global spot LNG prices nearly double due to escalating conflicts in West Asia disrupting LNG cargo movements through the Strait of Hormuz, alongside rising European demand ahead of the winter season.
Despite severe international market volatility, IGL has largely insulated Indian consumers, ensuring Delhi maintains among the lowest retail CNG prices worldwide compared to other gas-importing nations, the release added. A revision of Rs 3.89 per kg takes effect at 6:00 AM on August 29, 2026, to partially offset rising input gas costs and ensure uninterrupted supply.
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Fast-paced economic growth and rising consumer demand have increased reliance on imported spot LNG to meet the CNG supply gap. While international gas benchmarks doubled over recent months, retail prices in Delhi experienced only a minor single-digit percentage increase.
Delhi CNG (IGL Retail) rose gradually from Rs 77.09 per kg to Rs 83.09 per kg, representing a modest 7.8 per cent increase. Europe (TTF Gas Benchmark) escalated from 11.36 dollars to 23.35 dollars, marking a massive surge of 105 per cent.
Asia (JKM LNG Benchmark) jumped from 10.99 dollars/MMBTU to 23.41 dollar per MMBTU, reflecting a sharp rise of 113 per cent. Through strategic sourcing and calibrated adjustments, the domestic market succeeded in insulating daily commuters, public transport operators, and price-sensitive vehicle owners from the full impact of the global energy crisis.
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IGL reaffirmed its commitment to optimising sourcing costs to keep CNG an economical, clean, and dependable fuel choice for auto-rickshaws, taxis, private vehicles, and public transport fleets.
(Note: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by The Daily Jagran and has been published through a syndicated feed. Source - ANI)