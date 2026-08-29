Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has announced a calibrated price revision of Rs 3.89 per kg for compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi, effective from 6:00 AM on August 29, according to the IGL press release.

The minor adjustment comes as global spot LNG prices nearly double due to escalating conflicts in West Asia disrupting LNG cargo movements through the Strait of Hormuz, alongside rising European demand ahead of the winter season.

Despite severe international market volatility, IGL has largely insulated Indian consumers, ensuring Delhi maintains among the lowest retail CNG prices worldwide compared to other gas-importing nations, the release added. A revision of Rs 3.89 per kg takes effect at 6:00 AM on August 29, 2026, to partially offset rising input gas costs and ensure uninterrupted supply.