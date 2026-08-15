The Delhi Transport Corporation has extended the Pink Saheli smart card deadline to September 1, 2026. Replacing the previous August 16 target, the card will soon be mandatory for women to access free bus travel. As per the order issued by the DTC's operations department on August 14, the existing pink ticket system has been extended until August 31. During this time, eligible women passengers will be able to travel for free on DTC and DMTS cluster buses with pink tickets, as before.Operators have been directed to allow free travel to any eligible woman till August 31 merely because she does not have a smart card.

ALSO READ: 'Pink Saheli' Smart Card Mandatory For Free Bus Travel For Women In Delhi From August 1; How To Apply The DTC has clarified that the system will completely change starting September 1st. Tapping a valid Pink Saheli smart card on the bus will be mandatory for free travel. Women who do not have a smart card will not be eligible for free travel and will have to pay the prescribed fare as a regular passenger.

Steps to apply for the pink card are as follows: Go to the digital self-onboarding portal or partner link Enter your mobile number and Aadhaar number. Verify your details via the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Download or screenshot the generated QR code acknowledgement. Take the QR code to any designated DTC counter to collect your physical card. How To Fill An Application In An Offline Mode Visit your nearest authorised DTC centre, bus depot, SDM office, or designated enrolment camp (open Monday to Saturday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM). Provide your physical Aadhaar card and mobile number to the executive or agent at the counter. Complete the biometric or OTP verification on the spot. ALSO READ: Delhi Govt Extends Pink Ticket Facility Till Aug 15; Saheli Smart Card Mandatory For Free Bus Travel For Women From August 16 Collect your physical Pink Saheli National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) immediately