Delhi Metro Golden Line Expansion: In a major update for passengers using metro services for the Delhi Airport, a detailed project report (DPR) has been finalised for a line connecting Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) to a new station at Aerocity, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

The T1 will be integrated with the upcoming Golden Line. It will allow international passengers landing at T3 to reach T1 to connect to their domestic flights.

HT cites the officials aware of the plan, suggesting that the link would provide connectivity from T3 to T1 via Aerocity within 10 minutes.

HT quoted an official saying, "The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been finalised to integrate T1 with the upcoming Golden Line, allowing international passengers arriving at T3 to connect to their domestic flights at T1 via Aerocity within ten minutes".