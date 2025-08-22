- By Shubham Bajpai
Delhi Metro Golden Line Expansion: In a major update for passengers using metro services for the Delhi Airport, a detailed project report (DPR) has been finalised for a line connecting Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) to a new station at Aerocity, as per a report by Hindustan Times.
The T1 will be integrated with the upcoming Golden Line. It will allow international passengers landing at T3 to reach T1 to connect to their domestic flights.
HT cites the officials aware of the plan, suggesting that the link would provide connectivity from T3 to T1 via Aerocity within 10 minutes.
HT quoted an official saying, "The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been finalised to integrate T1 with the upcoming Golden Line, allowing international passengers arriving at T3 to connect to their domestic flights at T1 via Aerocity within ten minutes".
The link was first proposed by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which manages IGIA. Based on the call, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) conducted a survey and submitted a DPR. The plan didn't take off back then.
Golden Line
The Golden Line of the Delhi Metro runs from Aerocity to Tughlakabad. The line is under construction, and the work has been going on since 2022. Linking T1 will mark its expansion with the Terminal as the last station.
At present, there is no line that connects T1 and T3. While T3 is connected to Delhi Metro via Airport Express Line, which stops at Aerocity, T1 is connected by the Magenta Line.
And hence, the new linkage will make Aerocity a connecting station for those trying to switch from T3 to T1 and vice versa.