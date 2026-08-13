- Two children drowned in rainwater-filled pit in Delhi's Narela.
- Police launched probe into potential negligence at the site.
- Similar drowning incident reported in Greater Noida recently.
Two children, aged nine and 11, drowned in a rainwater-filled pit in Delhi’s Narela area on Thursday. The incident took place near the 100 Feet DDA Flats area, where the children had reportedly gone to play.
Both the children from Bawana accidentally fell into the pit, which was full of water, and drowned, police said. Locals nearby saw them and attempted to save them, before alerting the police. Following this, the Narela police arrived at the scene, pulled the kids out of the pit, and took them to Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital (SRHC) in Narela, but the children were declared dead on arrival.
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The bodies have been seized, and appropriate legal action is being taken while a probe has been launched as to how the children fell into the pit and whether there has been any laxity/negligence in terms of security at the site.
Boy drowned After Falling Into Rainwater-Filled Pit In Greater Noida
In a similar incident, a 6-year-old boy drowned to death in a rainwater-filled pit dug in Knowledge Park of Greater Noida on July 25, 2026. Avyaan Surya, son of Vice Principal Siwan Yadav of Kendriya Vidyalaya, who was playing, was in Knowledge Park at the time.
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The 15-foot-deep pit has been dug for a boring hole near Kaladham Society in the premises of the Knowledge Park police station, said officials. A resident of the society said that there was no barricade or any notice board around the pit.
The authorities requested people to ensure the safety of children this rainy season, while also cautioning them from visiting any open pits, holes or puddles around them.