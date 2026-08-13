Two children, aged nine and 11, drowned in a rainwater-filled pit in Delhi’s Narela area on Thursday. The incident took place near the 100 Feet DDA Flats area, where the children had reportedly gone to play.

Both the children from Bawana accidentally fell into the pit, which was full of water, and drowned, police said. Locals nearby saw them and attempted to save them, before alerting the police. Following this, the Narela police arrived at the scene, pulled the kids out of the pit, and took them to Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital (SRHC) in Narela, but the children were declared dead on arrival.