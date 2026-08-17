Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi: Today is the last day to submit counting forms under the Delhi Special Intensive Revision (SIR). A large number of voters are facing the challenge of submitting their forms on the final day of the deadline.

The SIR census forms delivered door-to-door are being collected and their digital records are being created. So far, only 66.99 per cent of the forms have been digitised, while the process of uploading the remaining forms within the deadline is ongoing.

ALSO READ: Prakash Raj Claims His Name Removed From Voter List During Karnataka SIR; What To Do If You're Under ASDDO Category? The challenge before the officials is to register the pending forms on the last day and not let the process of enrolment of any eligible voter get affected. Many questions have arisen among the voters regarding filling and submitting the forms. Some voters were seen gathering information regarding documents and details. As such, there will be additional pressure on the help centres and related staff on the last day.

A BLO said that the voters were supposed to submit the forms as per the prescribed procedure, but till now most of the voters have not come to submit the forms and those who are coming have filled the forms incorrectly. At the same time, in case of any technical or other problem on the last day, it has been advised to contact the concerned election officer.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand SIR Draft Voter List 2026: Check How To Verify Your Name From Missing List, Correct Errors | Full Guide 66.99 Per Cent Forms Digitalised Till now only 55.94 per cent SIR forms have been digitised in the South East. Similarly, only 66.50 per cent in Old Delhi, 63.91 per cent in North Delhi, 60.68 per cent in New Delhi, 61.87 per cent in Central Delhi, 68.74 percent in Central North, 73.03 percent in South West, 75.66 per cent in North-Outer Delhi, 70.83 per cent in North West Delhi, 70.79 per cent in North East Delhi, 64.07 per cent in East Delhi, 61.05 per cent in South and 73.17 per cent in West Delhi have been digitised.