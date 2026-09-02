Delhi Traffic Update: Ahead of the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at the ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash on September 4, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory. In its advisory, the traffic police stated that heavy congestion is expected as a large number of devotees are expected to visit the temple on Friday. The commuters have been advised to follow the guidelines and plan their travel accordingly to avoid any inconveniences.

Avoid These Roads In its advisory, the traffic police advised the residents to avoid visiting several regions, including ISKCON Temple, East of Kailash, Sant Nagar Road, Captain Gaur Marg, Outer Ring Road, Nehru Place, and nearby roads. The authority stated that a carriageway of Raja Dheer Sen Marg is closed from 6 am on Wednesday until the end of Janmashtami celebrations on September 5.

It asserted that only single-carriageway vehicles are permitted to pass from Captain Gaur Marg T-Point to Sant Nagar T-Point. The traffic police advised the people to avoid unnecessary travel to the ISKCON Temple during peak visiting hours, further suggesting they use the alternative routes. The commuters have also been directed to follow the instructions of the local officials and not park their vehicles on the roadside or in unauthorized sites.

ALSO READ: Heavy Rains Pound Delhi-NCR Bringing Respite From Humidity, Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Follow 'Follow Guidelines To Avoid Rush' The traffic police further appealed to all commuters to plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected areas, and follow traffic rules to ensure smooth and safe travel. The travelers are also advised to contact the Delhi Traffic Police's official social media handle for more information and real-time updates. The authority also suggested the residents maximize the use of public transportation to avoid the rush.

In separate news, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the residents of Delhi are likely to witness cloudy skies and light rain in the first week of September. ALSO READ: Janmashtami Traffic Alert: Mathura, Vrindavan Roads To Face Restrictions From September 3; Check Affected Routes