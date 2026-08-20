Delhi Traffic Advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding traffic congestion around PTS Wazirabad until September 9. As per the advisory, the Delhi Police recruitment examinations for constable and head constable positions are being held from August 19, 2026, to September 9, 2026. A large number of candidates and their vehicles are expected to arrive around PTS Wazirabad during this period.

Due to this, heavy traffic congestion is expected on the service road from Kajori Chowk towards PTS Wazirabad, the advisory said. The road is expected to be congested and slow, especially during exam reporting and dispersal times from 3 am to 7 am and from 11 am to 2 pm.

The advisory urges citizens and travellers to plan their travels in advance to avoid unnecessary delays and inconvenience. Use alternative routes, including the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and Sonia Vihar Pushta Road. Travellers are urged to follow the instructions of traffic police personnel deployed in the area.

The advisory urges motorists to exercise patience, obey traffic rules, and cooperate with the police. They are also advised to follow the official social media handles of the Delhi Traffic Police for real-time information and assistance.

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In another news, commuters travelling on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Gurugram will face traffic restrictions for nearly two months as the service lanes between Sectors 76 and 80 are set to remain closed due to construction work.

The road will remain closed from 6 am on August 18 to October 15. The Gurugram traffic police issued an advisory on Monday advising commuters to opt for alternative routes to manage the traffic.

The traffic police stated that the service lane from Delhi to Jaipur will be completely closed from under the Rampura Chowk flyover to IMT Manesar. Six route diversions have also been implemented to manage traffic.