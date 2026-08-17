Commuters travelling on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Gurugram will face traffic restrictions for nearly two months as the service lanes between Sectors 76 and 80 are set to remain closed due to construction work.

The road will remain closed from 6 am on August 18 to October 15. The Gurugram traffic police issued an advisory on Monday advising commuters to opt for alternative routes to manage the traffic.

The traffic police stated that the service lane from Delhi to Jaipur will be completely closed from under the Rampura Chowk flyover to IMT Manesar. Six route diversions have also been implemented to manage traffic.

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Alternative Routes Announced

- Vehicles travelling from Jaipur towards Delhi and heading to Rampura will have to follow the designated diversion route.

- Commuters heading towards Naurangpur should take a U-turn before the Kherki Daula toll plaza and then proceed towards Naurangpur.

- Those travelling from IMT Manesar to Sector 85 should take the Rampura exit and continue towards Sector 85.

- Vehicles moving from Rampura towards Jaipur should use the Sector 85 service road, take a U-turn before Kherki Daula and then join the highway.

- Commuters travelling from Sector 85 towards Rampura and Naurangpur should use the Rampura flyover directly.

Traffic police have advised commuters to plan their journeys and follow the designated routes to avoid delays during the construction period.