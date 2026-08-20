Delhi Traffic Advisory: Commuters travelling on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway should brace for delays over the next few days. The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory due to temporary closures and restrictions on the expressway, urging commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and cooperate with on-duty personnel.

Commuters approaching the expressway from Vikas Marg and Akshardham are advised to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion and inconvenience. Traffic personnel have been deployed at key locations to regulate vehicle movement and divert traffic to alternate routes.

- Plan your journey accordingly and allow extra travel time.

Traffic Alert Due to temporary closure/restriction on the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway, commuters approaching the expressway from Vikas Marg and Akshardham side are advised to use alternate routes for some time to avoid inconvenience and traffic congestion. Traffic staff are…

In another traffic update, commuters travelling on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Gurugram will face restrictions for nearly two months, as the service lanes between Sectors 76 and 80 are set to remain closed due to construction work.

ALSO READ: Relief For Delhi-NCR Commuters: Elevated Corridor Planned For Shahdara To Ease Traffic Woes; Check Project Details

The road will be closed from 6:00 AM on August 18 through October 15. The Gurugram Traffic Police issued an advisory on Monday urging commuters to opt for alternative routes to minimise delays.

According to the traffic police, the service lane from Delhi to Jaipur will be completely closed from under the Rampura Chowk flyover to IMT Manesar. Six route diversions have been put in place to help manage traffic flow.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and follow the designated routes during the construction period.

(With Inputs From Jagran.com)