Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi: In a major update for the residents of Delhi and nearby cities, the Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to reduce congestion around Shahdara. As per the reports, the department has taken a significant step towards the plan of the proposed elevated corridor from Kanti Nagar Bridge to Tata Telco T-Point. The officials stated that the project will provide relief to the commuters by cutting the travel time and reducing traffic congestion.

Project To Reduce Congestion The authority has received approval for the appointment of a consultant for the proposed elevated road on Trunk Drain number 1 near Swami Dayanand Marg. The reports suggest that an amount of Rs 2.63 crore has been approved for study of this project. The project was approved following multiple requests by the local residents and the public representatives.

The officials, while providing details, stated that the consultant for the project will carry out detailed traffic surveys, assess the feasibility, and study potential bottlenecks and their mitigation. Apart from this, the consultant will be given the responsibility of preparing various alternative concepts for the elevated road, estimating their cost and preparing the detailed project report (DPR).

ALSO READ: Delhi Jal Board Case: AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Among 6 Arrested Over Irregularities In Sewage Treatment Plant Tenders Consultant To Be Selected Soon They further clarified that the state government has approved consultant services to prepare the technical and feasibility details of the project. The consultant will be selected through a transparent and competitive bidding process to ensure transparency.

The order also clarifies that the consultant will not be allowed to spend beyond the approved amount without the permission of the competent authority. The consultant must complete its services within the stipulated timeframe and within the approved cost. The residents of Shahdara and nearby regions, especially during the monsoon rains, face severe difficulties due to the waterlogging. Earlier last month, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that several new projects will be launched in the coming weeks to improve connectivity.