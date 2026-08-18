Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, along with five others, has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) in connection with alleged irregularities in the tendering process for sewage treatment plant (STP) projects of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).
An ACB officer said on Tuesday that former Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai (IAS) is also among the six persons arrested in the alleged corruption case.
The ACB has arrested the following six accused:
1. Satyendar Kumar Jain - Former Minister of Water, GNCTD
2. Udit Prakash Rai (IAS) - Former CEO, Delhi Jal Board (DJB)
3. Ankit Srivastava - Former contractual consultant, Delhi Jal Board
4. Nagendra Yadav - Proprietor, M/s AN Enterprises
5. Raja Kumar Kurra - Owner, M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd.
6. Pankaj Verma - Proprietor, M/s Srijanhar
The case was registered on May 11, 2024, on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance, over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants of the DJB.
The case has been registered at the Anti-Corruption Branch, GNCTD, under Sections 7, 7A, 9 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018 with Sections 420, 409, 418 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Government of NCT of Delhi has arrested six accused persons:— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2026
1. Satyendar Kumar Jain, former Minister of Water, GNCTD,
2. Udit Prakash Rai (IAS), former CEO, Delhi Jal Board,
3. Ankit Srivastava, former contractual consultant, Delhi Jal Board… pic.twitter.com/Q2hxt1Ofgt
The FIR was registered on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance, GNCTD, alleging large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process for the augmentation and upgradation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).
( This is a breaking news