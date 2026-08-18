Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, along with five others, has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) in connection with alleged irregularities in the tendering process for sewage treatment plant (STP) projects of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

An ACB officer said on Tuesday that former Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai (IAS) is also among the six persons arrested in the alleged corruption case.

The ACB has arrested the following six accused:

1. Satyendar Kumar Jain - Former Minister of Water, GNCTD

2. Udit Prakash Rai (IAS) - Former CEO, Delhi Jal Board (DJB)

3. Ankit Srivastava - Former contractual consultant, Delhi Jal Board

4. Nagendra Yadav - Proprietor, M/s AN Enterprises

5. Raja Kumar Kurra - Owner, M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd.

6. Pankaj Verma - Proprietor, M/s Srijanhar