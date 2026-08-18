Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court and filed a habeas corpus plea concerning party MLA Kuldeep Kumar. AAP has alleged that Kumar was picked up from his residence. The bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia has agreed to hear the plea on an urgent basis.

Senior advocate representing AAP, Shaadan Farasat, urged the court to list the matter today, stating that Kuldeep was picked up around 4:30 AM in the morning by 20 men in plain clothes. He submitted that his whereabouts remain unknown. During the hearing, the Delhi Police told the High Court that Kuldeep was not arrested by them but was taken into preventive detention. The police added that the AAP MLA was released later in the day. What's the row? A few hours ago, AAP national convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Kumar, the Kondli MLA from east Delhi, was picked up from his home by Delhi Police. He alleged that the cops broke the CCTV cameras and took the DVR along with them.

ALSO READ: AAP’s Gujarat Bet: Kejriwal, Mann To Meet Jailed MLA Vasava, Reinforce Tribal Outreach And Party's Foothold Questioning PM Modi, Kejriwal said, "Prime Minister Modi Ji, where is our MLA Kuldeep Kumar? At 4 AM this morning, your Delhi Police picked up Kuldeep Kumar from his home, broke the CCTV cameras, and took the DVR along with them. Your police is not telling us anything."

The AAP has argued that if such is the treatment with an MLA, what might be done to the common people. AAP has alleged that Kuldeep was pressing for the arrest of the murderer of a sanitation worker, Anil Kumar, in Kalyanpuri.

AAP Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar says, "It is shocking that a murder takes place in broad daylight, yet the police fail to apprehend the killer, despite the entire incident being captured on CCTV. Meanwhile, our MLA, who had been persistently demanding the killer's arrest and compensation for the victim's family, was picked up, and his whereabouts remain unknown. If this is how they treat an MLA, imagine what they might do to the common citizen. Law and order in Delhi has completely collapsed since the BJP came to power; the system is failing everywhere..."

Former Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj also alleged in a social media post that Kuldeep had been demanding compensation and justice for the sanitation worker's family. ALSO READ: 'At Least Dress Properly': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Calls Out AAP MLA After Video Shows Him Sitting In Undergarments | Watch He added that instead of facilitating a meeting between the victim's family and the CM, the cops picked him up and took him to an undisclosed location.