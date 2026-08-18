Rohit Kumar, Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will visit Gujarat on Tuesday. The two leaders will meet Chaitan Vasava, AAP MLA from Dediapada, Gujarat, and a prominent tribal leader, in jail. Vasava is currently in jail after serving a sentence in an old case.

According to AAP, Chatur Vasava has consistently raised issues related to the rights, dignity, and welfare of the tribal community. This has established him as an influential leader in the tribal areas of Gujarat. Despite being in jail, his popularity among his supporters and the tribal communities remain intact.

The impact of Chatar Vasava's political influence was also evident in the recent Narmada District Panchayat elections. Following the Aam Aadmi Party's historic victory, discussions within the party have intensified regarding Vasava's role and his support base. The AAP leadership believes that Vasava's active political role has been crucial to the party's strengthening hold in tribal areas.

The proposed meeting between Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann with Vasava is also considered politically significant. In Gujarat, the AAP is working to strengthen its organisation in tribal areas. Therefore, the visit of top party leaders to Vasava in jail is seen as a message of support and trust.

AAP leaders said that Vasava's voice cannot be suppressed and that the party will continue to strongly raise issues related to the rights and welfare of the tribal community. Other political events are also planned for both leaders during their Gujarat visit.

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Earlier in July, AAP dominated the civic body polls in Hoshiarpur and Jalalabad, in the run-up to the 2027 Legislative Assembly elections.

AAP won 35 of 50 seats in the Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation elections, followed by Congress winning nine seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing three seats, and the remaining three seats were won by independent candidates.

Hoshiarpur witnessed 60.5 per cent voter turnout. Hoshiarpur also has an AAP MLA in Bram Shanker (Jimpa).

AAP also won 12 of 17 seats in Jalalabad Municipal Council, a region once considered to be Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's stronghold.

Badal defeated Bhagwant Mann in Jalalabad in the 2017 Assembly elections, while AAP leader Jagdeep Kamboj managed to defeat the SAD chief by a margin of 30,930 votes in 2022.

Earlier in May, AAP had swept the elections in eight Municipal Corporations, 75 Municipal Councils and 19 Nagar Panchayats.