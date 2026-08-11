Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party MLA after a video of him, wearing undergarments and signing papers in his constituency, went viral. The video captures Kirari MLA Anil Jha Vats wearing a vest and shorts, sitting cross-legged on a chair.

According to reports, the video was shot while he was signing some official documents for a Delhi government scheme for financial aid for women. The viral video clip shows Jha signing papers as people, including a number of women, queue up in front of his table.

Rekha Gupta also demanded that Vats' Assembly membership be cancelled for his behaviour in front of women.

Referring to the MLA's “objectionable dressing”, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticised Vats in the Assembly, calling his act shameful. Your behaviour is shameful. You should at least dress properly when women come to you to get their papers signed," the chief minister said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has slammed an Aam Aadmi Party MLA who was seen in a viral video sitting in his undergarments while signing papers for people in his constituency. pic.twitter.com/Y9vVXT52go

"This sort of indecent behaviour from an MLA cannot be tolerated. His Assembly membership should be cancelled," the chief minister demanded amid protests from AAP MLAs.

Furthermore, Gupta also slammed the AAP MLA for making obscene gestures during the Assembly session and demanded action against him.

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How did the MLA react?

The AAP MLA denied the Chief Minister's allegation and demanded video proof of him making any gestures.

"She should show the video of me making any wrong gestures. She doesn't have answers to people's problems, so she is making all these allegations," Vats later said.

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What’s the scheme?

The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, launched on August 1, provides financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women. According to the Delhi government, the scheme has received over 5.14 lakh registrations within seven days of its launch, with more than 2.18 lakh applications submitted so far.