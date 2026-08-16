The Delhi government has once again provided relief to residents by extending the 100 per cent Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) waiver scheme until March 31, 2027.

Millions of people in Delhi have not paid their water bills, due to which surcharges and fines have been added to their outstanding dues. To reduce this burden, the government has extended the waiver scheme until March 31, 2027.

Government Gives Another Opportunity

The scheme was implemented earlier as well, but many consumers could not take advantage of it. The government has now given them another opportunity to clear their outstanding water bills and avail themselves of a 100 per cent waiver on late payment charges.