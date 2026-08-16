The Delhi government has once again provided relief to residents by extending the 100 per cent Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) waiver scheme until March 31, 2027.
Millions of people in Delhi have not paid their water bills, due to which surcharges and fines have been added to their outstanding dues. To reduce this burden, the government has extended the waiver scheme until March 31, 2027.
Government Gives Another Opportunity
The scheme was implemented earlier as well, but many consumers could not take advantage of it. The government has now given them another opportunity to clear their outstanding water bills and avail themselves of a 100 per cent waiver on late payment charges.
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Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Gives Information
Delhi government minister Parvesh Sahib Singh shared information about the extension through a post on social media platform X. Consumers can now take advantage of the scheme and pay their pending water bills.
The government has urged consumers not to let their outstanding water bills increase further and to use this opportunity to clear their dues before the deadline.