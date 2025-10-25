New Delhi: The first Atal Canteens in the national capital will soon be constructed near the slum clusters at Naraina and Inderpuri in Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) on Friday floated a tender to set up the first two canteens.

According to the tender, the canteens will be constructed near Sonia Gandhi Camp in Naraina and the JJR Colony in Inderpuri within 60 days at an estimated cost of Rs 31.99 lakh.

The Atal Canteen initiative aims to provide affordable, hygienic meals to daily wage earners and residents living in the nearby Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters.

Each canteen will have a dining hall, kitchen, storeroom, pantry, and separate washing areas for workers and utensils. The canteens will be properly ventilated, well-lit, and maintained in clean and sanitary conditions. Provisions will be made for covered drains, waste disposal and a separate section for women diners to ensure privacy, the tender said.