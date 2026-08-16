Jagran Correspondent, Dharamshala: An argument between inmates and jail staff at the Lala Lajpat Rai District Open and Reformatory Home in Dharamshala town of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra escalated into a bloody clash on Sunday afternoon, leaving four inmates and four jail security personnel injured.

The clashes erupted after an argument over the deployment of guards to transport them to the hospital. The injured personnel include Head Constable Rakesh Verma, Suraj, Ajit, and Shivram. They were taken to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, for treatment. Dharamshala police have registered a cross-FIR and launched an investigation. According to reports, around 12 noon on Sunday, the prisoners were negotiating with the jail management regarding the demand for a guard to be sent to the hospital. During this, an argument broke out between the two sides. The situation quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

"Dharamshala police have registered a case and begun an investigation. The matter is being investigated. Police will also examine CCTV camera footage," Narayan Singh, SHO Dharamshala, said. ALSO READ: Himachal Weather: Heavy Rain Alert In Mandi, Kangra Amid Landslide Warning; Showers To Continue Till August 22 Police starts investigation It is alleged that a glass window was broken during the clash and the shards were used to attack each other. Several people on both sides were injured in the incident. Dharamshala police arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident and began investigating. The injured prisoners received treatment and medical attention at the Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala. The injured jail employees were sent to Tanda Hospital. A prisoner died here two months ago Two months ago, a prisoner died in jail. The deceased prisoner's relatives protested outside the Deputy Commissioner's office and demanded an impartial investigation, which is being conducted by a judge. ALSO READ: Himachal: CM Sukhu Announces Big Relief For Employees, 4,000 Jobs And 100 New CBSE Schools On I-Day | Details "The Dharamshala police station has been informed of the incident. According to the police, complaints have been filed by both parties. Based on these complaints, a cross-FIR has been registered, and the investigation is underway. The police have also examined facts and evidence from the scene," Rajesh, Executive In-charge, Assistant Deputy Superintendent, District Jail Dharamshala.