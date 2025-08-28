Delhi News: In a significant push towards digital transformation, the Delhi Government is reportedly preparing to launch a new platform called ‘WhatsApp Governance’, which will allow citizens to apply for driving licenses, marriage certificates and other government documents through their mobile phones. It will also eliminate the need to stand in long queues at government offices.

With the launch of ‘WhatsApp Governance’, citizens will be able to access multi-departmental government services via WhatsApp on their mobile phones, The Indian Express reported. Various government services will be accessible from the convenience of home and will also improve transparency.

Marriage Certificates, Driving Licenses And More Accessible Via WhatsApp

The upcoming ‘WhatsApp’ governance platform will allow citizens to apply for important documents and certificates online via WhatsApp. Initially, the platform will allow citizens to:

- Apply for Marriage Certificates

- Apply for Driving Licenses

- Apply for Caste Certificates

- Apply for Birth Certificates and more.

Initially, 25-30 departments will be linked to the WhatsApp governance platform, and more departments will be added gradually, the report further stated. The upcoming platform will be connected to Delhi’s e-district platform for better coordination.

If you do not have a smartphone or access to digital services, you can visit the Common Service Centre (CSCs). CSCs will be set up across several districts, where you can visit and access several government services for a nominal fee of Rs 50.