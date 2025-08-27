- By News Desk
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 07:47 PM (IST)
- Source:JNM
The DV Kapur (DVK) Foundation, established by the family of DV Kapur, Founder Chairman of NTPC and former Secretary to the Government of India in Ministries of Power, Heavy Industries and Chemicals & Petrochemicals, has announced the institutionalisation of the DVK Foundation Energy Innovation Awards, a pioneering initiative aimed at recognising and rewarding breakthrough contributions in India's energy sector.
The awards, which will be presented annually, will make their debut at a special ceremony on September 9, 2025, marking the 97th birthday of DV Kapur, Founder Chairman of NTPC and former Secretary to the Government of India, in Delhi NCR.
The awards are being introduced in two categories: two prizes of Rs 1,00,000 each for young innovators under the age of 38, and one prize of Rs 10,00,000 for a significant technological advancement open to all age groups. For the inaugural edition, nominations have already been received from some of the country's most prestigious institutions and organisations, including IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, NIT Rourkela, CSIR–Indian Institute of Petroleum, UrjanovaC Pvt. Ltd, NTPC NETRA, MNNIT Allahabad, CSIR-NIIST Thiruvananthapuram, CSIR–CECRI Chennai, and IIT Jodhpur.
The evaluation process is overseen by a distinguished jury chaired by Padma Vibhushan Dr Anil Kakodkar, former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, and comprising eminent leaders such as Dr Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi; RV Shahi, Ex-Secretary, Ministry of Power and Chairman, India Power Forum; Ajay Shankar, Ex-Secretary, Ministry of Industry and Distinguished Fellow, TERI; Vikram S Mehta, Former Chairman, Shell India and Chairman, Brookings Institution; Dr SSV Ramakumar, Ex-Director (R&D), Indian Oil Corporation; and Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance.
By establishing these awards as an annual institution, the DVK Foundation reaffirms its commitment to accelerating India's clean energy transition and creating a platform that celebrates pioneering research and innovation across electricity, hydrocarbons, coal, renewables, hydrogen, energy storage and advanced materials, with the goal of nurturing solutions of national and global relevance.
The DVK Foundation was formally launched to mark the 95th birthday of DV Kapur. The Foundation is dedicated to transforming lives through education and fostering innovation in India’s energy sector. Carrying forward the visionary legacy of Kapur, the Foundation has outlined a dual mission: empowering gifted children from economically weaker sections and promoting cutting-edge innovation in the energy sector through annual awards.