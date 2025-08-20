According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the first quake was experienced at 3.27 am, while another jolt was felt at 4.39. The intensity of both tremors was mild, with magnitudes of 3.3 on the Richter scale and 4.0.

Himachal Earthquake: Twin earthquakes hit Himachal Pradesh amid the ongoing monsoon fury in the state. The tremors were felt in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

No damages, or any injury has been reported so far.

Earthquake Hits Kangra In Himachal Pradesh

Earlier on August 18, tremors were felt in parts of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. An earthquake of 3.9 magnitude struck near Dharamshala town at 9.28 pm.

No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the state. The epicentre of the quake was 23 km away from Dharamshala, at 32.23 N latitude and 76.38 E longitude, a Met official said. The depth of the quake was 10 km. The Kangra district falls under seismic zone 5, which is a high damage risk zone.

(With PTI inpu)