Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday asserted that women in the state have a constitutional right to education, participation in public life and freedom, rejecting attempts to impose religious restrictions on them. His remarks came a day after the Kanthapuram faction of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, a prominent body of Sunni-Shafi Islamic scholars, issued an appeal asking organisers of religious programmes not to bring women into public spaces or seat them alongside unrelated men.

ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi 'Disrupts', Kerala Govt 'Skips': Vande Mataram Row Turns Up Heat On Congress As BJP Launches Offensive In a post on X, Chandrasekhar said the BJP and NDA would oppose any attempt to push women into what he described as “medieval seclusion”. While he did not name any particular religion or incident, he criticised those seeking to restrict women’s participation in public life.

“Every young girl in Keralam has the constitutional right to learn, celebrate, lead, dream, and live with total freedom and dignity without clerical diktats or political compromise,” Chandrasekhar said. He added that such restrictions had no place in a democratic India or in the vision of a Viksit Bharat. The former Union minister also highlighted what he described as India’s shift from women’s empowerment to women-led development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Our daughters in Keralam will not be denied those same opportunities,” he said, referring to women’s growing presence in the armed forces, space missions, boardrooms and start-ups. Chandrasekhar Targets Congress, CPI(M) The BJP leader accused the Congress and CPI(M) of practising “extreme appeasement” for decades, alleging that it had emboldened “regressive forces” seeking to restrict women. “When it comes to turning a blind eye to those who oppose women’s empowerment, the Congress and CPI(M) are the same. Randalla, Onnanu! (They are not two, they are one) BJP/NDA will not permit it,” he said. “Empowerment is not negotiable,” Chandrasekhar added, describing it as the right to freedom, equal opportunity and full visibility in public life. What Did Samastha Say? The controversy began after the Kanthapuram faction of Samastha issued a directive on Friday regarding religious celebrations and public programmes. Samastha president E Sulaiman Musliyar and general secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar urged believers to ensure that religious events remained within prescribed norms. The leaders objected to “displaying” young women alongside unrelated men on public roads and stages, and also opposed incorporating non-Islamic customs and forms of celebration into such programmes. They asked Mahallu office-bearers and leaders of mosques, madrassas and other institutions to ensure that events followed Islamic norms.

The directive sparked criticism from several quarters and triggered debate on social media. CPI(M) Leader Demands Withdrawal Senior CPI(M) leader P K Sreemathi condemned the appeal restricting women’s participation in public spaces and called for its immediate withdrawal. However, some Islamic scholars defended the directive. ALSO READ: Karnataka-Kerala Face-Off Over Mangaluru As Railway Board Moves Section To Mysuru Sunni Yuvajana Sangam leader Musthafa Mundupara said there was no reason to criticise those reminding Muslim women and the wider community about religious practices. “Islam has prescribed certain conditions and disciplines for the life of a practising Muslim,” PTI quoted Mundupara. Mundupara added that scholars would continue communicating such religious guidance to the community. “Scholars will continue to say it, whether people like it or not. It is their responsibility. Be it a Milad rally or Onam celebrations,” he said. Islamic scholar Nasar Faizy Koodathayi also backed Kanthapuram’s right to issue religious guidance, saying those who accepted his views could follow them while others were free to reject them. “Those who accept him can follow what he says, while those who do not can reject it,” Koodathayi said.