Fact Check: Amidst protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar and Rahul Gandhi's allegations of "vote theft", the Election Commission (EC) held a press conference on Sunday to answer questions and refute the opposition's allegations. Social media users are sharing a picture of this press conference, in which Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar is allegedly seen wearing a BJP scarf. Through this picture, his 'impartiality' as an Election Commissioner is being questioned.

Vishvas News, in its investigation, found this photo to be fake and altered, which is being edited and shared for political propaganda. On August 17, 2025 in a press conference at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, the Chief Election Commissioner, while responding to the allegations of ‘vote theft’, had said that (without naming Rahul Gandhi) the CEC should either give an affidavit on these allegations or apologise to the country. If the affidavit is not received within seven days, then the allegations will be considered as baseless or unfounded. Other ECs were present with him at this press conference. Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi were also included.

What is viral? Facebook user 'Atul Gupta' shared the viral photo and wrote, "This is the real face of Chief Election Commissioner of India, Vote Chor Gyanesh Kumar Gupta." Many other users have shared this photo in the same context. Investigation

At 1 PM on August 17th, the Election Commission (EC) announced on its official social media handle that it would hold a press conference at the National Media Centre in Delhi at 3 PM. The event was live-streamed on the EC's official YouTube channel, featuring Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar alongside fellow Election Commissioners Dr. Sandhu and Dr. Joshi.

Press Conference by the Election Commission of India today



🗓️ Date & Time: Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 3:00 PM



📍 Venue: National Media Centre, New Delhi



Starting this press conference, which lasted for about one and a half hours, he had said, "For the EC, there is neither any ruling party nor any opposition...all are equal."

Analysis of the live broadcast of the press conference confirms that the image of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar circulating on social media is fake and has been edited. The CEC was in formal attire, not a scarf with a political symbol. The clear discrepancy between the real footage and the edited photo is evident.

In this press conference, he presented the EC's stand on SIR and also termed the allegations of ‘vote theft’ as baseless. What is the context? On August 7, 2025 Rahul Gandhi had accused the EC of ‘vote theft’. He had said, "Votes are being stolen. We have proof that the EC is involved in the theft. They are doing this for the BJP." #VoteChori हमारे लोकतंत्र पर Atom Bomb है। pic.twitter.com/jcLvhLPqM6 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 7, 2025 We contacted the journalists who were present at the EC's press conference regarding the viral photo. Senior TV journalist Madhurendra Kumar said, "This photo is edited and fake." The Facebook user who shared the fake photo of the CEC has over 25000 followers.