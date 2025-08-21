After the death sentence of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya was postponed in the case of the murder of Yemeni citizen Talal Abdo, social media users are sharing an infographic and asking for donations under the 'Save Nimisha Priya' campaign. It is being claimed that to save Nimisha Priya, the donation amount can be transferred directly to the authorised account of the Government of India. An appeal is being made to raise Rs 8.3 crore through this alleged campaign.

Vishvas News, in its investigation, found this claim to be fake. The Government of India has not appealed for any donation to help Nimsha Priya, nor has it shared the details of any authorised bank account. The Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India has also called this appeal for donation a fake.

What is viral? X user 'Dr KA Paul' shared the post from his official handle and wrote, "Donate directly to Save Nimisha to the Government of India account designated. We need 8.3 crore rupees." Donate directly to Save Nimisha to the Government of India account designate . We need 8.3 crore rupees . pic.twitter.com/6tKTr7n3HH — Dr KA Paul (@KAPaulOfficial) August 19, 2025 Investigation The execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who was to be executed on July 16, 2025 for the murder of Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi, was postponed at the last minute and no new date has been announced yet, reported bbc.com.

According to an August 2025 report in The Hindu, “The Ministry of External Affairs, while confirming the postponement of the execution of Indian national Nimisha Priya in Yemen, had appealed to the public and the media not to share unverified reports and misinformation on the matter.”

Considering the role of the Indian Foreign Ministry in this matter, we checked the official handle of the Ministry of External Affairs and found no credible information about any appeal for donation. In our search, we found a post shared by the official fact-check handle of the Ministry of External Affairs, in which the appeal for donations for Nimisha Priya has been termed as fake. Terming the post of 'Dr KA Paul' as fake, '@MEAFactCheck' wrote, "We have seen a claim on social media regarding the demand to deposit money in the official bank account of the Government of India in the Nimisha Priya case. This is a fake claim."

Vishvas News also contacted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal regarding the viral post. He confirmed, “This post is completely fake." The bank account details given in the viral infographics are registered in the name of “PR CCA, Ministry of External Affairs”. According to information available on the websites of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, PR CCA refers to the Principal Chief Controller of Accounts, who looks after financial transactions and accounting in the respective ministries.

Madhurendra Kumar, a senior TV journalist covering the Ministry of External Affairs, says, "Anyone can make their accounts public in this way and appeal for donations." He said that “no such donation campaign is being run by the government, and the Ministry of External Affairs has also denied it through its fact-check handle.”

Such claims about Nimisha Priya have often gone viral on social media. According to a report dated July 30, 2025, "Ministry of External Affairs sources have said that the claims of Nimisha Priya's death sentence being revoked are false." Along with this, the ministry had “urged people to avoid misinformation and speculation on this sensitive matter."

According to a BBC report, "Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council has raised funds through donations to save Nimisha." With the help of this organisation, Nimisha's mother, Prema Kumari obtained special permission from the Government of India and went to Yemen in April 2024 and in the same year the organization paid forty thousand dollars in two installments to the account of the Yemeni lawyer appointed by the Ministry of External Affairs to arrange talks with the Mahdi family.

The report quotes Babu John, a member of the Save Nimisha Priya Council, as saying, "We are willing to pay the Mahdi family up to Rs 8.5 crore (around US$1 million) as 'blood money' for her. But the Mahdi family has not put any conditions regarding the blood money. They are not interested in forgiving Nimisha."