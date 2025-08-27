Fact Check : Assembly elections are approaching in Bihar, and the Election Commission (EC) is updating the voter list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The opposition is constantly expressing its displeasure over this. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is also leading the 'Voter Rights Yatra' in Bihar, constantly expressing displeasure over SIR in his rallies and accusing the EC and the BJP of ‘Vote Theft’. Amid this, a video of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is going viral, with claims that she is criticising the BJP for 'vote theft' and extending support to Rahul.

Vishvas News, in its investigation, found the viral claim to be false. The video is edited. In the original version, she did not make any statement against the EC or the BJP. In the full video, she is taking a dig at Rahul, criticising the opposition’s protest against the SIR. A clipped and edited portion of this video is now being shared to falsely suggest that she extended her support to Rahul, whereas in reality, she was criticising Rahul and the opposition.

What is going viral?

Facebook user 'Moni Singh' shared the viral video on August 25, 2025, with the caption, "Kangana Ranaut also got angry at the Election Commission over vote theft, is Kangana going to leave BJP now?"

Investigation

To verify the authenticity of the viral claim, we conducted a Google search using relevant keywords. This led us to the complete version of the video on the official YouTube channel of the news agency ANI, uploaded on August 18, 2025. According to the information provided, Kangana criticised Rahul over the EC's reprimand, saying that "The drama continues after the Election Commission's reprimand." In the video, Kangana is heard saying, "As you can see, how much the Election Commission has reprimanded Rahul Gandhi. How he insulted people yesterday, insulted voters and even the voters whose names he had mentioned. They are expressing their grief in large numbers over this. They have been insulted a lot in their society; their respect has been completely shattered by Rahul Gandhi ji, and the way you can see that, even after being reprimanded so much yesterday, he has created a drama here today. So from this, you can understand that if he does not get the throne, then he will not let work happen; he will create chaos everywhere. When he got the opportunity, he indulged in corruption. Now, when the country is progressing, he is feeling sad about why it is happening. The public is watching, and this is the reason why he will not be able to win any election."