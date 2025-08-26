Fact Check: Ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections, the Congress party has intensified its attack on the government and the Election Commission (EC), accusing them of "vote theft" and voter list irregularities, even launching a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' to highlight the issue. Amid this, a video of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has gone viral on social media, claiming that during the yatra, he played a Bhojpuri song on a portable speaker, alleging that the BJP and the EC were stealing votes.

Vishvas News investigated the viral post and found it to be fake. This video is edited and the real video dates back to May 2024, when Tejashwi Yadav played old audio clips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speeches on the speaker, accusing him of not fulfilling his promises.

What is Going Viral Facebook user 'News Ink Awaaz Sach Ki' posted this video on August 22, 2025, with the caption, “During the Voter Adhikar Yatra, Tejashwi Yadav played a song on BJP 'vote theft' to the public in his rally. (archive link) Investigation

To verify the viral video, Vishwas News extracted several key frames and searched them using the Google Lens tool. This led us to the full version of this clip, uploaded on Tejashwi Yadav's official X account on May 1, 2024. It clearly shows him playing old audio clips of PM Modi’s speeches on a speaker, not a Bhojpuri song.

कल चुनावी सभा में एक साथी ने 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 लाकर दिया। इसमें क्या है? यह आप भी सुनिए और औरों को सुनाइये।



प्रधानमंत्री जी द्वारा 𝟏𝟎 वर्षों में किए गए वादे अब जनता 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 पर सुन और सुना रही है। इतना झूठ बोला गया है कि अब समेटें नहीं… pic.twitter.com/k7fa6kSVAh — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 1, 2024 A News 24 report on its YouTube channel, dated May 1, 2024, also confirms that Yadav played audio clips of PM Modi on the speaker. We also came across a related news report on Zee Bihar Jharkhand's YouTube channel, dated May 1, 2024. We also contacted Dainik Jagran journalist Prem Shankar Mishra, who covers Muzaffarpur. He confirmed that this video dates back to 2024 and, in the original video, audio clips of PM Modi's old speeches were played, not a song.