Delhi: In an incident reminiscent of the film "Special 26", a group of men posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers allegedly tried to carry out a fake raid at a businessman's residence in Delhi's Rohini area. The attempt was foiled when the businessman's wife asked them to verify their identities and produce a search warrant, prompting the men to flee the scene.

ALSO READ: Haryana: Thieves Steal Silver Jewellery From Shiv Temple, Metres Away From Police Station In Karnal, Take Away DVR Of CCTV What Happened At The Businessman's Residence? According to the family's complaint, a group of 8 to 10 men arrived at the residence, claiming to be CBI officers, and sought to carry out a search operation. The businessman's wife, who was present at home at the time, refused to open the gate and asked them to verify their identities and produce a valid search warrant.

While the group pressured and threatened her to enter, she stood her ground and insisted on seeing proper authorisation. The men allegedly remained outside the residence for nearly 90 minutes trying to convince the family they were CBI personnel. As the group refused to leave, neighbours gathered outside and questioned them about the search operation, demanding to see the search warrant and identity documents. The group then claimed the documents were in their vehicle and fled the spot on the pretext of fetching them.

The family subsequently contacted the police helpline 112, following which a police team reached the residence and recorded the family's statement. The complainant alleged that the suspected impostors were wearing clothing carrying the CBI insignia and were carrying identity cards identifying them as CBI officials.

Fake Notice Sent Via WhatsApp Following the incident, the family received a notice via WhatsApp bearing the name and signature of the CBI Director. While the sender deleted the message shortly after, the family had already taken a screenshot and submitted it to the police as evidence. The complainant alleged that the notice was fabricated to give the suspected raid an appearance of being an authorised CBI operation.

ALSO READ: Surat: Owner, Sons Arrested After Gold Worth Rs 2.67 Cr Stolen From Nakshatra Safe House Lockers Investigators are currently reviewing footage from nearby CCTV cameras, which recorded the entire incident and could help identify the suspects. Police have launched an investigation into the matter, and further details are awaited.