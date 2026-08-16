An attempt by 51 farmers led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) to march towards Delhi to protest against the India-US trade deal and other farming issues failed by noon due to the Haryana administration sealing the border.

A group led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal left Gurdwara Sahib in Khanauri for the border, but was stopped by police just before reaching the border. Five farmer leaders are in talks with the Haryana administration.

The farmers argue that they want to proceed peacefully on foot, but the Haryana administration is still not agreeing to let them proceed. The group representative Dallewal walked from Khanauri carrying soil from the site of Shubkaran Singh's death.

Daata Singh Border Seal

The Haryana Police administration has once again sealed the Daata Singh Wala border in Khanauri. They have erected concrete barricades, welded large stones, and iron barricades to completely block the road.

The entire 228-kilometre journey will be covered on foot by farmers of the SKM (non-political). The journey will conclude with a Kisan Panchayat at Jantar Mantar on August 29, 2026.

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Raids on the houses of farmer leaders

Farmer organisations have alleged that despite the peaceful march, the Haryana administration has completely closed the roads by making heavy security arrangements at Daata Singh Wala and Khanauri border.

Dallewal said that farmers want to pursue their demands peacefully, but the administration is obstructing their democratic rights by blocking roads. Haryana police have raided the homes of farmer leaders down to the block level.

It has also been claimed that many of their fellow farmers have been placed under house arrest. Such actions are an attempt to suppress the farmers' movement, he added.

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Attempts to suppress the voice of farmers

Farmer organisations cited the India-US trade agreement and corporate policies, noting that these could affect farmers' interests. They alleged that farmers are raising their voices for their demands and rights, but the government and administration are trying to suppress them. Farmer leaders clarified that the agitation will continue peacefully.