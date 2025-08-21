FASTag Annual Pass : If you’re planning to buy the newly launched FASTag Annual Pass, here’s an important update, the pass will not be valid on four major expressways of Uttar Pradesh. For these routes, toll charges will continue to be deducted from your regular FASTag account as before.

According to Jagran.com, the scheme will not apply to the Yamuna Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, and the Agra–Lucknow Expressway. The reason is that these roads fall under the state government, whereas the FASTag Annual Pass is applicable only on national highways managed by the central government.

The FASTag Annual Pass was rolled out nationwide on August 15, 2025. Priced at Rs 3,000, it is valid for one year or 200 toll crossings whichever comes first. The pass is only for private, non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the initiative has received an overwhelming response. Around 1.2 lakh users activated the pass on its very first day, showing how popular the scheme is among commuters.

How FASTag Works?

Once you purchase the pass, your FASTag will automatically reflect two separate accounts—one for the annual pass and the other for your existing regular FASTag account. While the annual pass can be used across eligible national highways, the regular account will continue to deduct tolls where the annual scheme is not applicable, such as on the above-mentioned UP expressways.