The Centre is preparing to send ''The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026'' to a joint committee of both houses of Parliament, as per sources cited by news agency PTI. Many Opposition parties, including Congress, have opposed the bill demanding its withdrawal.

The issue was raised by the Congress and TMC during the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Rajya Sabha. The two parties demanded that the bill be withdrawn, but others like BJD feel the bill could be sent to a joint committee of Parliament for further scrutiny. As per sources, DMK also demanded the withdrawal of the Bill.

What Is FCRA Bill 2026? The FCRA Bill 2026 was reintroduced in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session on March 25. The Bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, with the stated objective of enhancing transparency and accountability in the regulation of foreign contributions.

ALSO READ: Govt Sets Conditions For Amit Shah’s Reply On Student Protests, Seeks Inclusion Of Punjab, Jharkhand Agitations: Report Govt Planning To Send FCRA Bill To Both Houses Government sources said it is considering sending the Bill to a joint committee of both Houses of Parliament and a motion may be brought in the Lok Sabha in this regard on Wednesday.

Govt Moves To Dispel ‘Myths’ On FCRA India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, has moved to dispel "myths" regarding the takeover of NGO assets and allegations of religious targeting, placing protection mechanisms for charities and places of worship at the forefront of the government's stance.

"When a registration is cancelled or surrendered, foreign contributions and the assets created from them already vest in a State Government authority. This has been in force since 2010. It is not new," Kwatra stated. "What the 2026 Bill adds is a designated authority to safeguard those assets -- and a way back. If the organisation restores its registration, all assets and unused funds are returned in full," he wrote on X recently.

ALSO READ: Parliament Monsoon Session: Govt Reassesses Strategy As Opposition Shifts Goalposts To Ram Temple Donation Issue He further underscored specific statutory safeguards designed to protect religious properties and ensure continuity of worship across faiths. On assertions that the legislation targets specific religious groups or minority charities, the Ambassador maintained that the legal framework operates on absolute religious neutrality. "Nothing could be farther from it. The Act applies uniformly to all organisations regardless of religion, community or ideology," Kwatra noted, clarifying that "faith-based welfare activities, including religious education, maintenance of places of worship, and charitable work by organisations of every faith, continue to be eligible for foreign funding."

Dismissing claims that FCRA measures have curtailed NGO operations or diminished foreign funding inflows, Kwatra shared data illustrating sustained growth in foreign contributions. "In reality, foreign money inflows into India have been rising, not falling. Foreign contributions to registered organisations grew from roughly USD 1.2 billion in 2010-11 to USD 2.67 billion in 2024-25," the Ambassador wrote.