Delhi News: The Delhi Police, following the large-scale student protest on July 20, is reportedly planning to introduce major changes in its intelligence-gathering mechanism. Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has directed the senior officials to gather at least 10 sets of information prior to any major demonstration, reported NDTV, citing sources. The Delhi police were accused of using excessive force against the students to maintain law and order in the capital city.

As per the reports, along with collecting basic information, the Delhi police will now also focus on other details, including the people organizing the protest, the medium of communication, and the details of the participants. Apart from this, the authority will also try to track the exact number of protestors to make the necessary arrangements.

- The Delhi police will track the number of people and their identities ahead of any such events

- It will gather information about the organizers and the people associated with the protest

- The demands and reasons behind the protest will be gathered and tracked by the Delhi police, the reports suggested

- The Delhi police will also track the methods used to mobilize the protesters

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- Apart from this, the authority will also track where the protesters are staying and their contacts in the national capital

- The authority will also observe the sources of funding and logistic arrangements for the protesters

- The police stations have also been directed to strengthen their wireless communication system. As per the reports, they have been asked to conduct frequent inspections and make the system more efficient

Steps To Maintain Law And Order

In the coming days, the state police is likely to remain extra careful during the large protests and implement the latest directives to ensure smooth functioning. However, as per the sources, these steps are not being taken to stop protests but to ensure that law and order is maintained in such conditions.