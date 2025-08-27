- By News Desk
The residents of Antriksh Golf View - 2 commenced their Ganesh Puja celebrations, uniting the community in a vibrant display of devotion, cultural fervour, and a commendable commitment to environmental sustainability. The society premises echoed with resonating chants and soulful bhajans, creating an atmosphere of faith and togetherness.
The celebration was marked by enthusiastic participation from all age groups. Children, dressed in colourful traditional attire, added to the festive charm, while residents showcased their talents in a series of cultural programs featuring music, dance, and poetry. The entire society was beautifully decorated, reflecting the joyous and spiritual mood of the occasion.
A key highlight of this year's event was the community's focus on an eco-friendly puja. Demonstrating a strong commitment to sustainability, residents organised a plantation drive, adding several new saplings to the society's green cover. This initiative seamlessly blended spiritual observance with a powerful message of living in harmony with nature.
The evening Aarti and Sandhya Bhajan saw a large gathering of residents, who came together to offer prayers and exchange festive greetings. In a true spirit of community bonding, a grand Bhandara (community feast) was organised, serving dinner to all residents and society staff. Younger residents were treated to special arrangements, including an enthralling magic show.
"Ganesh Puja at Antriksh Golf View - 2 is not just a religious observance but a celebration of our culture, unity, and sustainability," said a representative of the society's management. "We are proud of our community’s spirit and the collective commitment to embracing eco-friendly practices in our festivities."
The celebrations will culminate with the Visarjan ceremony, scheduled for the morning of Friday, August 29, 2025. Residents will bid farewell to Lord Ganesh with prayers and joy, promising to welcome Him back with even greater enthusiasm next year.