A case of alleged technical negligence has raised serious concerns over drinking water safety in Ghaziabad's Neetikhand-3. Residents have objected to a drinking water pipeline being routed through a sewage chamber, warning that any leakage could contaminate the water supply and pose a serious health risk. In response, the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) has approached the Municipal Corporation, seeking an immediate inspection and corrective action.

According to Jagran.com, local residents have raised objections to a drinking water pipeline being laid through a sewage chamber in Neetikhand-3. They claim that the pipeline's passage through the sewage chamber could result in contamination of the drinking water supply, potentially putting residents' health at risk.

Pravendra Yadav, president of the Neetikhand-3 RWA, said that the Municipal Corporation's decision to lay a new water supply line was a welcome step. However, he expressed concern that residents could face serious consequences if proper technical standards were not followed during the work.

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Municipal Corporation officials have been urged to take the issue of clean drinking water seriously. Mayank Mishra, a junior engineer with the Municipal Corporation's Jal Kal Department, said the incident had occurred about a week earlier. According to Mishra, a local resident had objected to the pipeline being laid in front of his house and pressured the workers to change its route. The workers subsequently routed the pipeline some distance away, where a sewage chamber was located.

Mishra said that after the complaint was received, the work was immediately stopped. The pipeline has since been rerouted from the other side to avoid passing through the sewage chamber.