Jagran Correspondent, Ghaziabad | A shameful incident has come to light in the Crossings Republic police station area, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. A man repeatedly raped his minor sister-in-law while his wife, the victim's elder sister, filmed the incident. Police arrested the accused on August 13 and sent him to jail. Hours later, the accused's wife was also arrested.

On Thursday, based on information from an informant, the accused, Aman, was arrested near the power station in the Crossings Republic area. According to the media reports, the accused's current address is near Shani Mandir, Pawalgarhi, Police Station Mussoorie, Ghaziabad, while his original address is village Bhagwanpur, Police Station Kithore, Meerut district.

ALSO READ: 9-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour In Front Of Her Brother While Returning From School In MP's Bhind; POCSO Case Filed What Police Said On Shocking Case ACP Wave City Priyashree Pal said a case was registered at the Crossing Republic police station on August 11 based on a complaint from the victim's mother. The complaint said the accused had repeatedly raped the minor and threatened to kill her and commit suicide if she informed anyone about his crime.

ALSO READ: Assam Rape Case: 15-Year-Old Raped In Hailakandi, Private Parts Mutilated; Boyfriend Among Three Arrested Based on the complaint, the Crossings Republic police immediately registered a case under sections 65(1), 352, 351(2), 351(3) of the IPC and sections 5(L), 5(N), and 6 of the POCSO Act and began an investigation. Victim's Sister Filmed The Crime The police were also informed that the accused had recorded videos of the rape of the minor. The victim's elder sister, the accused's wife, had shot the videos using a mobile phone. Based on the victim's statement, medical reports, and other evidence, the police took action against the accused.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused's wife was also present during the crime. On Saturday, a police team arrested the woman from the Crossing Republic police station area. A mobile phone used to shoot the crime was also recovered from her possession. According to police, the phone contained obscene videos of the minor.