Naidunia Correspondent, Bhind | A case of rape of a 9-year-old girl, who was returning home from school with her 11-year-old brother, has come to light in Dhanoli village of Mehgaon police station area, Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. According to the complaint, when the girl and her brother were returning from school, the accused, Arvind, son of Basant Valmiki, from the same village, attacked them and raped her in front of her minor brother. After the crime, the accused fled the scene. The siblings reached home crying. They told the entire incident to their mother. The mother approached the Mehgaon police station and filed a case. On the complaint of the woman, the police lodged a case against the accused under various sections, including rape and the POCSO Act.

ALSO READ: Ahmedabad: CCTV Shows Security Guard Taking Lift To Terrace, Styling Himself Before Raping Tenant According to the police, a 35-year-old woman from Dhanauli filed a complaint at the police station. She stated that her daughter was returning home from school with her brother between 1 and 1:30 pm on Tuesday when the accused attacked behind the government school in Dhanauli.

Meanwhile, on the way, they met Arvind. It is alleged that Arvind first assaulted the girl's brother and then raped the 9-year-old girl. After the incident, both children somehow managed to reach home. ALSO READ: Ahmedabad Horror: Four Days Into Job, Security Guard Strangles Tenant With Wire, Rapes Her On Apartment's Terrace Seeing them crying, the mother inquired, and the children told her about the incident. The woman took both children to Mehgaon police station. The police have begun investigating the matter and are gathering evidence related to the incident. Will Take Action Based On Evidence: Police Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections, including rape and the POCSO Act, said Ravindra Sharma, TI, Mehgaon Police Station, adding that the case is being investigated, and further action will be taken based on the evidence.