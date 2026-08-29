Ghaziabad Power Cut: In a major update for the residents of Ghaziabad, several regions are set to witness power outages on Saturday due to the ongoing maintenance and repair works. As per the electricity department, power supply to all 11 kV feeders operated from the Rakesh Marg substation will remain disrupted for three hours between 9 am and 12 pm. The authority further stated that a 10 MVA power transformer will be installed during the scheduled shutdown.

THESE Regions To Witness Outage The officials, while providing details, stated that power supply will be affected in several nearby regions, including New and Old Panchavati, Rakesh Marg, Kotgaon, Anand Vihar, and Gulmohar Enclave due to these works. SDO Ramesh Chandra stated that efforts will be made to complete the work within the mentioned time and restore power supply.

ALSO READ: CNG Price Hike Delhi-NCR: IGL Announces Rs 3.89 Per Kg Increase; Check City-Wise New Price The electricity department acknowledged that people may face difficulties due to the three-hour power outage; however, it assured that the supply will be restored soon after the works are finished. The corporation has appealed to consumers in affected areas to make arrangements for water refills, household appliances, and other essential tasks before the shutdown.

CNG Price Hike They have been advised to follow the guidelines and plan their days in advance to avoid any inconveniences. In a separate news for the residents of Ghaziabad, Indraprastha Gas Limited on Friday announced to raise the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi and adjoining cities by Rs 3.89 per kg from Saturday.

ALSO READ: Gurugram: 8-Year-Old Dies After Being Crushed By 750-Kg Pitch Roller At Cricket Academy In a statement issued on Friday, the IGL said that a significant portion of input gas for CNG is being met through imported Liquefied Natural Gas. The rates of LNG in the spot or current market have seen a rise since the conflict began in West Asia. The war spiralled to make the Strait of Hormuz a contentious zone of conflict.