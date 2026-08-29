Gurugram News: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old boy was reportedly killed after being crushed under a cricket pitch roller at a training academy in Gurugram. The officials stated that the roller was accidently switched on by one of the children, adding that Akash Kumar, the deceased, came under the roller by mistake. The victim was rushed to a nearby private hospital, but was declared dead upon arrival by the doctors.

'No One Was There To Supervise Roller' The officials stated that the roller began functioning after a child switched it on by mistake, adding that no senior player was there to supervise the machine. "Accidentally, one of the children managed to switch on the miniature circuit breaker which started the roller. No one else was at the spot at that time to supervise the equipment," an officer was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Victim Fell In Front Of Roller As per the reports, Akash, his elder brother Neil and other children were using the roller when the victim fell in front of the machine, leading to his death. The officials stated that the children fled the scene immediately and later informed the family members.

ALSO READ: MP Accident: 4 Killed, 12 Injured As Lucknow-Indore Sleeper Bus Crashes Off Bridge On Biaora Bypass The victim's family was unaware of the incident's scale in the beginning as Neil had mentioned that Akash got injured by the roller. However, some players noticed him lying on the pitch upon arriving in the academy, leading to the panic. "At the time, we didn't realise the gravity of the situation and started looking for him at the cricket academy. However, some players who reached the academy at that time spotted Akash's crushed body lying on the ground and alerted everyone," Vikash Kumar, Akash’s maternal cousin, was quoted as saying by HT.

"They managed to arrange a vehicle and rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival," he added. Kumar further asserted that the family did not want to press charges against anyone. ALSO READ: UP: Two Pilots Killed After Training Aircraft Crashes In Kanpur Near Ganga Barrage