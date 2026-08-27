Kanpur Plane Crash: A private training aircraft crashed near Ganga Barrage in Kanpur's Nathupurwa village on Thursday, leading to the deaths of both the pilots. As per the reports, the aircraft belonged to a private firm and was being used for training purposes when the incident occurred. The local residents and police arrived at the accident site upon receiving the information and began the rescue operation. However, the exact reason behind the crash has not been disclosed yet.

As per the initial information, the four-seater training aircraft took off from the Kanpur Cantt area at around 11:20 am. However, the place crashed in the Natha Purva region shortly after its takeoff, leading to the deaths. The aircraft made a loud noise ahead of the crash, causing panic among the locals. The villagers gathered around the crashed plane shortly after the accident and informed the concerned authorities.

The deceased pilots have been identified as Abhishek Pujari, a resident of Karnataka, and Sumit Bhatia, who belonged to Gujarat. The Uttar Pradesh police cordoned off the area and began rescue and relief operations, Jagran reported.

Detailed Probe Launched

While the exact reason behind the accident is known yet, the authorities suspect that either weather condition or technical fault led to the crash. The police has informed the relevant authorities of the accident and has ordered a detailed probe into the matter.

(Updates to follow)