Four people died after a bus crashed on being dragged off a 90-degree curved bridge on the bypass outside Beawar city in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district during the early hours of Friday. Three of the passengers were thrown from the bus as it slid off the bridge's cement concrete boundary wall, resulting in their deaths.

The deceased people were identified as Ravi KB (45), a resident of Bangalore, Karnataka; Belal Ali, 45, who resided inGopalganj, Bihar; driver Vikas (45), who originally belonged toTenduli, Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh; and Jyotiraditya (45). ALSO READ: MP Accident: 5 Killed, 4 Injured In Head-On Truck-Car Collision In Sehore; Victims Thrown 20 Feet Twelve passengers were seriously injured in the incident. Among them are members of a family from Mohammadpur in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, Vinod Kumar Pratap (40), Meenu , and 13-year-old Rakshit Singh. Other identified victims include 68-year-old Surendra Pratap, as well as 42-year-old Ravi Sharma and his 8-year-old son, Parth.

Suman (36, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh), Srinivas (50, Bengaluru, Karnataka), Keshav (28) belongs to Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, while Ramesh Nayak is from Bengaluru, Karnataka), Sonu (Khairabad, Sitapur), Vishwanath (39, Bengaluru, Karnataka), Amit Kumar, Surendra Pratap, and Suman Sharma. All injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment.

ALSO READ: MP Accident: 10 Dead, Over 20 Injured In Chhindwara Bus-Truck Collision; CM Announces Ex-Gratia What Happened At The Site An NLL 01, D-3436 sleeper coach bus was traveling from Lucknow to Indore via Ujjain. At around 7:00 a.m. on Friday, the driver misjudged the curved bridge leading to the Indore road on the Biaora bypass. As the bus swerved to control the turn, it rammed into the bridge's cement concrete boundary and lurched forward.

As the bus collided with a cement concrete boundary, the glass windows shattered, and several passengers were thrown from the bus onto Bhopal Road and the side of the bridge below. Upon receiving information about the incident, Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Tolani arrived at the Civil Hospital from Rajgarh in Beawar. Additionally, forces from the Beawar City and Beawar Rural police stations had already arrived at the scene. An administrative team also arrived. Shortly after, State Minister Narayan Singh Pawar arrived at the Civil Hospital and inquired about the injured.