Goa News: The pressure groups in Goa are soon likely to launch a mass movement over land rights, the environment, uncontrolled development, and the rights of indigenous people. As per the reports, various local civil groups, including 'Save Goa' and 'Enough is Enough,' are preparing to launch a statewide mass movement on October 2. The movement is expected to lay the foundation for a new pressure group or alternative political option.

As per the 'Save Goa' officials, they will raise various issues of the western state, including land ownership, the environment, community lands, large development projects, townships, and the rights of indigenous people. The group further stated that a mass movement will be launched in the first week of October. The experts stated that with just a few months remaining in the assembly polls, the campaign could be crucial for Goa's politics.

Row Over Section 39A The reports suggest that Section 39A has currently become one of the most sensitive issues in Goa's politics. The provision allows the government to make changes to zones specified in a regional plan. It also defines that the changes are made upon receiving approval of the Town and Country Planning Board upon application by the government.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Abhijeet Dipke's 'School Thik Karo' Campaign Brings First-Ever Computer To His Village School In Maharashtra The activists have alleged that such changes threaten traditional farming, village structures, and the future of environmentally sensitive land. They further stated that such sensitive land could be used for large-scale real estate development and urbanization in the coming times.

Campaign To Be Launched From Oct 2 This mass movement will begin on October 2, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi, will work to bring various social organizations and civic groups together. As per the activists, the plan is to create a broad public movement by raising public awareness on issues of land, the environment, communal land, large development projects, and local rights.