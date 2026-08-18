Under the ongoing "Fix Our Schools" campaign led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, a government school in his native Santuk Pimpri village in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district has received its first-ever computer, days after he flagged gaps in basic facilities at the institution.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dipke shared the development on Tuesday, captioning the post, "When the Govt Fails, People Step Up! The first ever computer arrives at my village." Change is possible!" When the Govt Fails, People Step Up!



First ever computer arrives at my village.



Change is possible! pic.twitter.com/GKkCrb24RH — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 18, 2026 The development comes after Dipke visited the Zilla Parishad-run school in Santuk Pimpri village on August 15 as part of the CJP’s ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign. He had flagged broken window panes and other gaps in basic amenities during the visit. The local gram panchayat subsequently began repair work, with Santuk Pimpri sarpanch Vijay Puri saying damaged windows were being replaced and defunct CCTV cameras repaired. The school also arranged round-the-clock water supply in the washrooms after a shortage was flagged.

The latest development comes as Dipke continues his visits to government schools in Hingoli under the campaign. Dipke also reacted to reports of students allegedly being asked to sweep their classroom at a government school in a village in the district. He subsequently visited Dhegaj village in his native district, where he learnt that students sweep their classroom themselves.

"This is completely wrong...When there is cleaning staff, why are the kids sweeping classrooms?" he was seen asking the teachers in a video. ALSO READ: Delhi Police Tells SC It Used No 'Excessive, Illegal Force' During CJP Protests, Says Protesters Broke Barricades The teachers claimed that they did not ask the children to do it. Dipke, however, argued that students would not sweep a classroom on their own. "The villagers should also ensure that such things do not happen again," he added. ALSO READ: 'Students Logged Out In 10 Mins': CJP's Dipke Alleges Technical Failures In Bombay HC Clerk Exam, Demands Retest During a visit to another government school in Siddheshwar village in the district, he claimed that students there do not get clean water. The school has a water filter, but it has remained unused for three years, he said. "Students here are drinking filthy water...The tin shed of the school leaks when it rains. Students say that they sit close to each other when it rains, and the teacher says that they are shifted to another classroom," Dipke said.