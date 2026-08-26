Bhopal News: MP police intensified its investigation into the Bhopal connection of Tripti Rajput, who allegedly posed as an IAS officer and intimidated people. Police took Tripti and her brother to Bhopal and conducted raids at her home in Baghmugaliya and her in-laws' house in Alkapuri.

Tripti, a resident of Bhopal, an accused of cheating four youth from Chanderi of Rs 9.80 lakh on the promise of government jobs, was arrested a few days ago. During the investigation, the police recovered fake CBI cards, fake letterheads and many important documents related to the fraud.

ALSO READ: 97 Days of Terror: Elderly Couple in Bhopal Faces India's Longest Digital Arrest, Loses Rs 22 Lakh Posed As Fake IAS And MP Tourism Official Tripti used to influence people by claiming to be an IAS officer and additional head of Madhya Pradesh Tourism. Using this false identity, she defrauded a businessman of Rs 9.80 lakh and even married him.

Rented Innova With 'Government Of India' Written On It To show off her status, the accused used a rented Innova car with 'Government of India' written on it. She used to deceive people by displaying fake identity cards, expensive iPhones and a VIP lifestyle.

ALSO READ: MP: Rajgarh Congress President And 3 Others Caught With Women In Guna Hotel Raid; 7 Arrested Police Investigation Is focused On These Points: Police are investigating how she managed to print fake CBI cards, government identification cards, and letterheads. Information about the owner of the Innova car bearing the "Government of India" and its locations is being gathered. A list of other victims targeted by accused Tripti Rajput using fake identities is being compiled, police said.

The Case At A Glance Main accused - Tripti Rajput (fake IAS/CBI officer) Action - Raids in Bhopal by Chanderi Police (Ashok Nagar)

Raid locations - Bagmugaliya (mother's house) and Alkapuri (in-laws' house), Bhopal

Seizures - Fake CBI cards, fake letterheads, luxury goods

Main allegations: Cheating of Rs 9.80 lakh, marriage by posing as a fake IAS officer and fraud. (With Naidunia Inputs)